National

N. Korea notifies Japan of plan to launch satellite between May 31-June 11: Kyodo

By Yonhap
Published : May 29, 2023 - 09:23       Updated : May 29, 2023 - 09:34
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right), along with his daughter Ju-ae, is pictured as he meets with members of the Non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee in Pyongyang on May 16, to inspect the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, in this file photo. (KCNA)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right), along with his daughter Ju-ae, is pictured as he meets with members of the Non-permanent Satellite Launch Preparatory Committee in Pyongyang on May 16, to inspect the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, in this file photo. (KCNA)

North Korea has notified Japan of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11, a Japanese media report said Monday, as the secretive regime is preparing to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.

The North notified the Japanese government of its plan to establish a maritime danger zone during the cited period, Japan's Kyodo News reported.

North Korea also informed the International Maritime Organization of its plan for the satellite launch, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

North Korea has announced the completion of preparations to mount its first military spy satellite on a rocket, raising speculation that the North may launch it as early as June.

The North's leader, Kim Jong-un, has recently inspected a non-permanent committee responsible for preparing for the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite and approved of its "future action plan."

The North's proposed satellite launch would violate a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions banning its nuclear and missile programs, as it uses the same technology used in ballistic missiles. (Yonhap)

