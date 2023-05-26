Eight contemporary Korean dance groups to perform in New York

Eight Korean dance groups have been invited by the American dance company the Bang Group to perform in New York next month.

Titled “All of Seoul,” the event will be held at Arts on Site Studio 3R, in Manhattan, on June 15-16. The Bang Group, established in 1995, is a contemporary theatrical dance troupe. The company is hosting a performance series for the first time this year, and has invited Korean dancers for a program dedicated to Korean contemporary dance.

On June 15, Unplugged Bodies led by contemporary dancer Kim Kyoung-shin will perform “Homo Lupiens,” which is the final piece in the “Homo” trilogy, portraying a human who desires to become a god.

Jubin Company's performance titled “Sedarim” is inspired by Jeju’s traditional shamanistic ritual that paves the way for a god to arrive. The dancers will perform to a traditional rhythm.

“The Rubbing Sound” by Kim Yelim Dance Project expresses everyday sounds through movement, while “Dream of Ladybug” by AHA Movement embodies the struggles to survive in a big city.