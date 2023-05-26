[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink hits 1.8b views for ‘Kill This Love’ music video

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink has amassed 1.8 billion views on YouTube with the music video for “Kill This Love,” according to YG Entertainment on Friday. It is the group’s second video to reach the milestone, following “Ddu-du Ddu-du.” The foursome is the first K-pop act to have two videos achieve the feat. “Kill This Love” is the titular track from its 2019 EP that hit the Billboard 200 at No. 24. The single also ranked No. 41 on its Hot 100 chart. Both were records for a K-pop girl group at the time. The music video was the only K-pop entry among the top 10 most-viewed music videos in the world in 2019. Meanwhile, the group is set to go live in Bangkok this weekend as part of its “Born Pink” tour. Kang Daniel signals June return

(Credit: Konnect Entertainment)

Kang Daniel will return on June 19 with a new album, Konnect Entertainment announced Friday. The agency floated a 60-second teaser video, “Kang Daniel – Prequel,” following the musician caught up in a car chase in the desert. After a close-up of Kang comes a quote from the Bible: “Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.” The album comes over six months after “The Story: Repackage Retold,” a reissue of his first full album “My Story.” The repack was No. 1 on the iTunes top albums chart in 10 regions, as was the LP in 20 regions. On July 1-2, Kang Daniel will host encore concerts in Seoul to wrap up his international tour across Asia, Europe and North America that began in August last year. Dreamcatcher tops iTunes chart in 12 regions with 8th EP

(Credit: Dreamcatcher Company)

Girl group Dreamcatcher landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 12 regions with eighth EP “Apocalypse: From Us,” according to Dreamcatcher Co. on Friday. The EP sings of a range of feelings reminding listeners how they are the ultimate and pure gift from nature. It also is the final installment in its environmentally conscious "Apocalypse" trilogy that includes its second studio album and seventh EP. The mini album is the first from the seven-piece group since all members renewed their contracts with the agency in November last year, well before they expired. They toured nine cities in the US until March, before bringing out the EP. 2PM’s Wooyoung to drop 3rd EP in Japan next month



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)