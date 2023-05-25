Yoon to host Pacific islands summit

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during an event at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Joint Press Corps)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will host a two-day summit with Pacific island nations starting Monday, marking the first such meeting to take place, according to the presidential office Thursday.

Yoon and the leaders, or senior officials representing them in their absence, from the Pacific Islands Forum, an 18-member regional bloc meant to enhance cooperation, will discuss ties as the Korean leader looks to expand the country’s presence in the region.

Participants will hold talks on the first day in Seoul and fly to Busan the next day, the venue South Korea is pushing to host the 2030 World Expo.