Multinational Gothenburg Opera Dance Company to bring creativity in its first Seoul performance

Sweden's Gothenburg Opera Dance Company will meet Korean audiences for the first time by performing “Kites“ and “SAABA“ at the LG Arts Center Seoul, on Friday and Saturday.

The leading contemporary dance company in Europe is composed of 38 dancers from over 20 countries, and has been actively collaborating with international choreographers to stage challenging and innovative performances.

Katrin Hall, artistic director of the company since 2016, said the participation of dancers of many different nationalities is what makes the company unique and creative.

“It contributes to the diversity that the company works towards. It brings different flavors and creativity,” said Hall speaking to local reporters on Wednesday.

“We work very creatively as a collective,” she said. “And the choreographers we work with use that creative force as inspiration. So dancers are co-creators of every production we do.”

Hall added that one of the dancers joining next year is a Korean female dancer -- which is a first for the company.