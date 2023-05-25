 Back To Top
National

[Herald 70th] PPP leader stresses new alliance for Korea’s new role

By Park Ga-young
Published : May 25, 2023 - 19:14       Updated : May 25, 2023 - 19:14
Kim Gi-hyeon, chairman of the ruling People Power Party, delivers congratulatory remarks during the
Kim Gi-hyeon, chairman of the ruling People Power Party, delivers congratulatory remarks during the "Alliance Plus" forum that took place on Wednesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Korea-US alliance and the foundation of The Korea Herald and Herald Business at the Shilla Seoul, central Seoul. (In Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The resumption of trilateral meetings among Korea, the US and Japan shines a bright light on the path for the country’s future, said Kim Gi-hyeon, chairman of the ruling People Power Party, on Wednesday at the Shilla Seoul during a forum held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Korea-US alliance and the foundation of The Korea Herald and Herald Business.

Speaking at the “Alliance Plus,” a special forum hosted by Herald Corp., Kim also said that cutting-edge technologies have become the new backbone of the Korea-US bilateral alliance. “The doors of strategic cooperation for advancing into the future, such as advanced technology alliance and space collaboration, are opening,” the lawmaker added.

The alliance focused on both advanced technology and the recovery of diplomacy with Japan highlights South Korea’s new role on the international stage, according to Kim.

“This development allows South Korea to assert itself as a global leader and contribute to important endeavors ... in the rapidly evolving process of reshaping the world order,” Kim said.

Pointing out that both the newspaper and Korea-US bilateral ties were born 70 years ago, Kim said, “It’s not an exaggeration to say The Korea Herald’s history is the history of the Korea-US alliance, and also the history of Korea’s reconstruction.”



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
