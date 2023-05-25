Korea launches 3rd Nuri rocket

South Korea launches the homegrown Nuri rocket for the third time, Thursday at 6:24 p.m. from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province. (Ministry of Science and ICT)

GOHEUNG, South Jeolla Province -- South Korea’s homegrown Nuri rocket reached the targeted altitude and released all eight satellites it carried into orbit Thursday, marking another space milestone for Korea.

The Nuri rocket completed the flight sequence as it reached an altitude of 550 kilometers at a speed of 7.6 kilometers per second in 783 seconds, or 13 minutes and 3 seconds, after blastoff from the country’s southern coast at 6:24 p.m. The rocket, also known as the Korea Satellite Launch Vehicle-II, shot out the eight satellites into orbit one by one with a 20-second interval between each.

Unlike the first and second launches, the Nuri rocket’s third mission carried the country’s second next-generation small satellite named NEXTSat-2 into orbit, along with seven other cube satellites.

The NEXTSat-2, developed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, will operate the homegrown synthetic aperture radar and observe space radiation. The state-run Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute and three private companies -- Lumir, Justek and Kairo Space -- developed the cube satellites. Their missions include observing Earth, testing the waste-reduction technology in space and analyzing the changes of microplasma in space.

According to the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, officials will be able to determine the operational success of the eight satellites and announce the outcome at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The third launch of the homegrown rocket was delayed from Wednesday to Thursday as a problem with the software communication occurred on the ground. The launch control committee decided to postpone the mission about three hours before the scheduled launch. The issue was a communication malfunction between computers that control the launch operation and the launch pad’s equipment. The helium valve of the umbilical cables connected to the rocket could not be operated automatically.

Once the officials became aware of the problem, engineers began to fix the malfunction on Wednesday afternoon. The repair process was completed a little after 5 a.m. on Thursday morning. The engineers carried out multiple tests to ensure the software’s automatic communication.

“The reliability test is usually conducted three times, but we did it six times to make sure the software functions without a problem,” said Ko Jeong-hwan, the head of KARI’s KSLV-II project in a press briefing earlier in the day.

The Nuri rocket’s third launch marked the first time for a private system integration company to take part in the project.

Hanwha Aerospace, the space arm under South Korea’s seventh-largest conglomerate Hanwha Group, participated in the Nuri rocket’s third launch as the system integration company, reflecting the government’s intention to nurture the country’s space industry. KARI will continue to transfer the knowledge of assembling the Nuri rocket and launch operations to Hanwha Aerospace with three more launches through 2027.

The Nuri rocket’s second launch in June last year made South Korea the seventh country in the world to have its own technology put a satellite weighing 1 metric ton or heavier into low Earth orbit between altitudes of 600 and 800 kilometers. The other countries who have managed this feat are China, France, India, Japan, Russia and the US. Korea’s first attempt in October 2021 was unsuccessful, as it fell short of putting a dummy satellite into orbit.

“Just because we succeeded last time, it does not mean that we will succeed this time. With maximum checkups, we believe that it is a process to enhance the Nuri rocket’s reliability and safety. That’s also why we have the third, four, fifth and sixth launches,” First Vice Minister of Science and ICT Oh Tae-seog told reporters.

The Nuri rocket project with a budget of 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion) began in 2010. The country’s previous rocket project -- the Korea Satellite Launch Vehicle-I, or the Naro rocket -- was successfully launched in January 2013, about 10 1/2 years after the project began in August 2002. The 500 billion won Naro project used Russia’s 170-ton engine for the first-stage rocket.