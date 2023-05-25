[Herald 70th] Prime Minister Han emphasize ROK-US ties beyond security

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo delivers a congratulatory remark during the "Alliance Plus," a special forum that took place on Wednesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Korea-US alliance and the foundation of The Korea Herald and Herald Business at the Shilla Seoul in central Seoul, Wednesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

The next phase of the South Korea-US alliance will extend beyond security and national defense, with advanced technologies and shared values forming the foundation of the partnership, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Wednesday at the Shilla Seoul during a forum held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Korea-US alliance and the foundation of The Korea Herald and Herald Business.

Han, describing the Korea-US alliance as the most successful alliance in history, said the April summit between Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden was a groundbreaking moment that brought the alliance to a new level.

“The summit was an opportunity to reaffirm the values of the 70 years of alliance and enhance ties to a global comprehensive strategic alliance,” he said at the "Alliance Plus,” a special forum hosted by Herald Corp.

“Based on ... shared core values such as liberal democracy, the rule of law and human rights, the alliance covers security, industry, culture and information cooperation,” Han told guests and participants, including the forum’s keynote speaker former US Vice President Al Gore, US Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Phillip S. Goldberg and James Kim, chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

Cooperation and enhanced investments in cutting-edge technology such as semiconductors, batteries and electric vehicles have expanded into aerospace, biohealth, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies, he added.

Korea’s cultural content has also brought the citizens of the two countries closer.

“Cultural exchanges between the two countries will be reinforced, and especially among the younger generations, it will boost closeness,” Han said.

“In the midst of the international crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and challenges in security and economy, cooperation with countries with which Korea shares the same values is a very important task,” the prime minister noted.

Han added that he felt that Korea is highly regarded as a country which guards freedom, democracy and economic development.

“Based on the firm Korea-US alliance, Korea will do its best to address complex global crises together and become a global leader,” Han said

Pointing out that both the newspaper and the bilateral ties were born 70 years ago, Han paralleled the significance of the two, saying “The Korea Herald’s history is the history of the Korea-US alliance.”