[Herald 70th] Seoul to make full efforts for Korea-US alliance: mayor

Oh Se-hoon, Seoul City's major, delivers a congratulatory remark during "The ROK-U.S. Alliance Plus," a special forum that took place to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Korea-US alliance and the foundation of The Korea Herald and Herald Business on Wednesday at The Shilla Seoul, central Seoul on Wednesday. (In Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Seoul will vigorously support strengthening the South Korea-US relationship, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Wednesday during a forum held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the two allies' bilateral ties and the foundation of The Korea Herald and Herald Business.

Speaking at the forum titled "The ROK-US Alliance Plus," hosted by Herald Corp., Oh said that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to the US last month solidified the comprehensive and future-oriented nature of the Korea-US alliance, which encompasses the digital economy and future industries. The ROK refers to South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

“Seoul will spare no effort and support for city-level diplomacy, utilizing soft power like culture and economy,” Oh said, adding that Seoul has presented various events that highlight the friendship between the two countries.

Oh introduced that The Korea Herald was founded as The Korea Republic to introduce the country, which rose up and rebuilt itself after the tragic aftermath of the 1950-53 Korean War.

“Thus, the history of The Korea Herald has been intertwined with the history and achievements of the South Korea-US alliance, which has developed into an exemplary alliance globally, carrying forward the friendship formed on the battlefield for 70 years,” Oh said.