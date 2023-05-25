[Herald 70th] Former UN chief, Foreign Minister Park honor Korea Herald’s achievements

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Foreign Minister Park Jin celebrated the accomplishments The Korea Herald has made since it was first published in 1953, noting the insights delivered by the country’s largest English newspaper by circulation will always guide the country through pivotal moments.

Speaking in video messages during a special dinner Wednesday that accompanied a ceremony marking the newspaper’s 70th anniversary, the former UN chief and the top diplomat said The Korea Herald has led Korea to find its place throughout its challenging transition from a country ravaged by the 1950-53 Korean War to a major world power.

“The Korea Herald has always been with us as the country went through all the difficult times, connecting Korea and the world,” Ban said.

The Korea Herald has been a “citizen diplomat,” Park said, stressing that the daily newspaper is an outlet that has also been a beacon of English education as those seeking to learn English use the paper as their textbook.

As Korea has now become a key player that is just as interested in giving back to the international community as it is in advancing its interests, The Korea Herald will have the full support of the ministry to make such an ascent, Park added.