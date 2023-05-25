 Back To Top
Finance

BOK freezes rate at 3.5%

By Im Eun-byel
Published : May 25, 2023 - 10:02       Updated : May 25, 2023 - 10:17

 

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong bangs his gavel during a rate-setting meeting at the central bank, Thursday. (BOK)
The Bank of Korea kept its key interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent Thursday, opting for a third consecutive freeze as inflation wanes.

The bank's decision falls in line with market expectations. Korea's consumer prices rose 3.7 percent on-year in April, falling below 4 percent for the first time in 14 months.

The US Federal Reserve is also expected to hold the rate in mid-June. The market projects the Fed will hold its base rate for the first time in more than a year, ending its aggressive monetary tightening cycle.

The BOK's latest rate freeze means the Korea-US rate gap remains at 1.75 percentage points.

The central bank's next rate setting meeting is slated to take place on July 13, following the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee meeting set to be held on June 13-14.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
