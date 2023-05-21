[KH Explains] BOK may opt for another rate freeze

View of the Bank of Korea headquarters (high-rise building, center), with the Bank of Korea Museum in front, Seoul (BOK)

The Bank of Korea is likely to hold the base rate at its next rate-setting meeting on Thursday, going for a third consecutive rate freeze as inflation is on the wane and the economy remains slow.

The market expects the central bank to maintain the key rate at 3.5 percent, following two previous rate freezes in February and April, as inflation has been coming down in Korea.

The consumer price index, a barometer of inflation, showed a 3.7 percent on-year increase in April, falling into the 3 percent range for the first time in 14 months, since February 2022. Inflation in Korea has lost steam after peaking at 6.3 percent in July 2022.

Another consideration for the BOK is the still slow economy.

Korea’s economy grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter on-year, recovering from the minus 0.4 percent fall from the previous quarter. Its current account recorded a surplus in March after a two-month deficit.

Yet, the rate gap between Korea and the US remains a concern for the BOK.

With the US Federal Reserve lifting its base rate by 25 basis points earlier this month, the rate gap has widened to an unprecedented figure of 1.75 percentage points. If the Fed further raises the key rate by another 25 basis point next month, the gap will widen to 2 percentage points.

The market, however, deems the Fed will not raise the rate next month. CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicated a 82.6 percent chance that the Fed will hold the rate at its next rate-setting meeting, as of Sunday.

“With the Fed likely to freeze the rate next month as it has neared the end of its rate hike cycle, the Korea-US rate gap does not pressure the BOK,” analyst Ahn Ye-ha at Kiwoom Securities said.

“We expect a unanimous rate freeze decision from the BOK. But the central bank will likely maintain its hawkish stance, putting the terminal rate at 3.75 percent,” Ahn said.

Though the BOK has been holding the rate in past months, Gov. Rhee Chang-yong has been maintaining a hawkish stance, warning against market expectations for the BOK to cut its key interest rate anytime soon.

Joo Won, deputy director of Hyundai Research Institute, echoed the view.

“The BOK is likely to maintain the rate. The Fed’s monetary tightening cycle has nearly wrapped up. Though the rate gap is wide, the currency remains stable in overall,” Joo said.

As Joo said, despite the large gap in the interest rates, volatility in currency has not escalated.

The Korean won against the dollar fell to the low 1,320 won range when the Fed announced the rate hike earlier this month and has remained below 1,350 won since.

With the BOK likely to hold the rate at the upcoming meeting, eyes are on when the central bank will start its rate cut.

“If the US Fed starts a rate cut in the fourth quarter when its economy slows down due to the prolonged aggressive monetary tightening policy, Korea can follow suit,” Ahn said.

Some view that Korea can start the rate cut first as Rhee has stressed the central bank will not “mechanically” follow the Fed's steps.

"Korea could start to cut its rate from the fourth quarter of this year, while the US is likely to start a rate cut in the first half of 2024,” Joo said. “The rate cut could come earlier in Korea, like how it began the rate hike before the US."