 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판

[5/31] 수요일 해설1

By Edwin Choi
Published : May 24, 2023 - 14:27       Updated : May 24, 2023 - 14:27

Friendship flight

우정비행

The South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team (back) stage a friendship flight with Malaysian Air Force jets in Malaysia on May 23. The official unit designation of the Black Eagles is the 53rd Special Squadron of the ROKAF, and it began back in Oct. 1, 1953 after the Korean War cease-fire, when it performed a formation flight of four F-51 fighters in celebration of Air Force Day. (Yonhap)

공군 특수비행팀 블랙이글스(Black Eagles) 편대(뒤)가 23일 말레이시아 공군 전투기 편대와 말레이시아 상공에서 우정비행을 펼치고 있다. 블랙이글스의 정식 부대명은 제53특수비행전대로, 1953년 6.25 전쟁 휴전 후 10월 1일 공군의 날 행사의 일환으로 4대의 F-51 전투기의 편대비행을 선보이며 시작되었다. (Yonhap)



By Edwin Choi (edwin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114