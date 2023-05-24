[5/31] 수요일 해설1

Friendship flight

우정비행

The South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team (back) stage a friendship flight with Malaysian Air Force jets in Malaysia on May 23. The official unit designation of the Black Eagles is the 53rd Special Squadron of the ROKAF, and it began back in Oct. 1, 1953 after the Korean War cease-fire, when it performed a formation flight of four F-51 fighters in celebration of Air Force Day. (Yonhap)

공군 특수비행팀 블랙이글스(Black Eagles) 편대(뒤)가 23일 말레이시아 공군 전투기 편대와 말레이시아 상공에서 우정비행을 펼치고 있다. 블랙이글스의 정식 부대명은 제53특수비행전대로, 1953년 6.25 전쟁 휴전 후 10월 1일 공군의 날 행사의 일환으로 4대의 F-51 전투기의 편대비행을 선보이며 시작되었다. (Yonhap)