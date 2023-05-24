Hana Financial to spur biodiversity investment

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo pledged that the financial conglomerate will play proactive role in expanding investments in the biodiversity sector during an event held by the United Nations Environment Programme in Seoul on Wednesday.

"We will fulfill our role as a financial institution in promoting environmental and social responsibility by formulating policies and expanding investments in the field of biodiversity conservation, which holds tremendous potential,” Ham said during his keynote speech during the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative’s Regional Roundtable Asia Pacific 2023.

Biodiversity, derived from the term, biological diversity, encompasses the full spectrum of life on Earth.

"Additionally, we are determined to actively engage in initiatives such as the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures and the Partnership for Biodiversity Accounting Financials," the chairman added.

This event was held for the first time in Korea at Conrad Seoul in Yeouido for in-depth discussions on sustainable finance in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hana Financial Group, which joined UNEP FI in 2007, is the sponsor of the roundtable event.

Founded in 1992, UNEP FI is an international initiative that brings together over 450 financial institutions worldwide to collectively catalyzes action across the financial system to deliver more sustainable global economies.

In 2018, Hana Financial Group was chosen as one of the 30 global financial companies by UNEP FI and actively contributed to the establishment of the Principles for Responsibility Banking, which outlines the role and responsibilities of banks in implementing the Paris Climate Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Additionally, in 2019, Hana Financial Group became one of the over 300 signatory banks of UNEP FI's Principles for Responsibility Banking, which serves as a leading framework for sustainable banking worldwide.