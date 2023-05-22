[Herald Interview] Actor Lee Soon-jae celebrates 68-year acting career as King Lear

Actor Lee Soon-jae rehearses a scene from the play "King Lear" by William Shakespeare during a press conference held in Seoul, May 10. (Yonhap)

Actor Lee Soon-jae, celebrating the 68th year of his acting career this year, is set to make his return as King Lear in William Shakespeare’s tragic play “King Lear.”

The production, which sold out during its premiere in 2021, is scheduled for performances at the LG Arts Center in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, from June 1-18.

Lee will play the role of King Lear, an aged king whose plan to step down from the throne and divide his kingdom equally among his three daughters ends tragically.

“A classic is different each time it is performed. This time, we aimed to bring out more of Shakespeare’s passion for the people,” said Lee during a recent interview with The Korea Herald in May at a rehearsal room in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

The actor recited a line from the play: Expose thyself to feel what wretches feel. That thou mayst shake the superflux to them. And show the heavens more just.

“When Lear loses his power, he gains insight into his own nature and finally sees the world as it is,” explained Lee.

Highlighting the enduring relevance of Shakespeare’s works, Lee said, “Why do Shakespeare’s works continue to speak to us today? The literary value and philosophical messages remain valid even hundreds of years, and they will be relevant for future generations.”