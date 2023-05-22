 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Korea's most famous fugitive again attempts suicide

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 22, 2023 - 18:49       Updated : May 22, 2023 - 18:49
This photo shows Sin Chang-won (center) who was caught after more than 2 years of escape from prison in 1999. (Herald DB)
This photo shows Sin Chang-won (center) who was caught after more than 2 years of escape from prison in 1999. (Herald DB)

Sin Chang-won, Korea's most famous fugitive, has attempted to take his own life but was not in critical condition, according to the Justice Ministry on Monday.

Sin, 56, was found by a correctional officer while attempting to commit suicide in Daejeon Prison at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. After resuscitation, he was immediately transferred to an unnamed hospital nearby.

Sin was admitted to the intensive care unit, but is able to breathe without mechanical assistance, the ministry said.

It was Sin's second suicide attempt after one in August 2011.

Serving a lifetime behind bars since 1989 for armed robberies involving a murder, Sin gained nationwide attention after he escaped prison in Busan in January 1997. He remained on the run for 2 1/2 years despite a nationwide manhunt by police. To escape, Sin forced himself to lose weight until he was able to fit through an air ventilation shaft in the cell's bathroom.

After having traveled over 40,000 kilometers across the country, Sin was captured by law enforcement in July 1999 in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province. The escape from prison cost him an additional sentence of 22 1/2 years.

While on the run, Sin was found to have committed over 100 thefts, five burglaries and one rape. About 50 police officers were disciplined for failure to arrest Sin.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline 1393, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114