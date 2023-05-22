Korea's most famous fugitive again attempts suicide

This photo shows Sin Chang-won (center) who was caught after more than 2 years of escape from prison in 1999. (Herald DB)

Sin Chang-won, Korea's most famous fugitive, has attempted to take his own life but was not in critical condition, according to the Justice Ministry on Monday.

Sin, 56, was found by a correctional officer while attempting to commit suicide in Daejeon Prison at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. After resuscitation, he was immediately transferred to an unnamed hospital nearby.

Sin was admitted to the intensive care unit, but is able to breathe without mechanical assistance, the ministry said.

It was Sin's second suicide attempt after one in August 2011.

Serving a lifetime behind bars since 1989 for armed robberies involving a murder, Sin gained nationwide attention after he escaped prison in Busan in January 1997. He remained on the run for 2 1/2 years despite a nationwide manhunt by police. To escape, Sin forced himself to lose weight until he was able to fit through an air ventilation shaft in the cell's bathroom.

After having traveled over 40,000 kilometers across the country, Sin was captured by law enforcement in July 1999 in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province. The escape from prison cost him an additional sentence of 22 1/2 years.

While on the run, Sin was found to have committed over 100 thefts, five burglaries and one rape. About 50 police officers were disciplined for failure to arrest Sin.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline 1393, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.