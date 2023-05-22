Seoul offers same-day luggage delivery service

Seoul Metro, the operator of Seoul’s subway service, said Monday that it started offering a same-day luggage delivery service, dubbed “T-Luggage,” between Incheon and Gimpo International Airports and subway stations to enhance travel convenience for passengers.

Under the service, travelers can leave their luggage at the subway station in the morning and claim it at the airport after work, which would streamline the overall travel process. Foreign travelers can leave their baggage at a nearby subway after checking out of their hotel and retrieve their belongings at the airport, allowing them to use their time more effectively before their flight.

To benefit from the delivery service, travelers must sign up at the Hanjin courier service at Incheon International Airport’s Terminals 1 and 2, or at the T-Luggage counter at Seoul Station, which serves subway Lines 1 and 4, the Gyeongui-Jungang line and the Airport Railroad line; Hongik University Station on Line No. 2, the Gyeongui-Jungang line and the Airport Railroad line; Myeong-dong Station on Line No. 4, and Gimpo Intl. Airport Station on Line Nos. 5 and 9, Gimpo Goldline and the Airport Railroad line.

Online reservations must be made a day before on T-Luggage’s homepage, with the website available in English, Japanese and Chinese.

The service costs between 17,000 won ($12.8) to 45,000 won, depending on the size of the luggage, place of delivery and period of usage, and weekend rates are more expensive than during the week. Discounts on the service are being offered until June 11.

As part of its initiative to provide an easy-to-move luggage delivery system, Seoul Metro said it would continue introducing subway station-based logistic services.

It plans to offer the delivery system at Line No. 2’s Gangnam Station, Jamsil Station and Sports Complex Station from June 12. In the latter half of June, the T-Luggage system will also be introduced at 269 T-Locker stations -- the reservation lockers in Seoul’s subway stations, allowing the service to be offered at 278 locations to ease travel for passengers.

Seoul Metro also plans to extend the service to hotels, where travelers would have their luggage delivered directly from their hotel to a requested location.