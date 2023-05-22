[Contribution] Korea embarks on journey towards model digital nation

By Kang Do-hyun

Deputy minister of science and ICT

Head of ICT policy office

We have been running breathlessly. The past 30 years have flown by since the announcement of the High-speed Information Communication Network Construction Plan. As the internet spread and computers proliferated, under the motto, "Let's lead in informatization though we were late in industrialization," Korea created laws and systems suitable for the Information Age, such as the Framework Act on Information Promotion, the Framework Act on Electronic Documents and Transactions and the Electronic Financial Transactions Act, through fierce debates and discussions. With the rapid development of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), data and the metaverse, we are facing a new era once again.

The Industrial Revolution of the 18th century developed through a series of intense debates. When automobiles first appeared, some people voiced concern about the disappearance of coachmen's jobs, while some dreamed of a global tour by car someday. If Adam Smith, who led capitalism with the Wealth of Nations, and James Watt, who ushered in the era of the Industrial Revolution by inventing the steam engine, met in Glasgow 250 years ago, what conversations would they have?

Most debates that took place with the changes in history quieted down as time went by, but some led to the advancement of civilization. In fact, the debates and discussions we had in the early stages of the Information Age made Korea the ICT powerhouse it is today. As a result, phrases like "world's first" and "world's number one," which Koreans did not dare to say 30 years ago, are now confidently spoken in several related contexts by the younger generation.

Now, the era of digital sophistication has begun. Aren't the changes in the current era that we live in comparison to those of 250 years ago when the invisible hand in the market was first identified and the steam engine was invented? As in previous major changes, there will be heated debates once again. We are at a crossroads: towards a new era of opportunities opened by AI, data and software, or towards another Luddite movement.

Korea has embarked on a new journey to find that new answer. In New York, Toronto, Bali, Davos and recently, Boston, the new administration has been emphasizing the new values and directions of the digital age.

The path Korea wants to take is to be a model digital nation. Based on its excellent digital competitiveness, Korea will spare no effort to foster continuous innovation for growth while establishing new laws and norms that will serve as a model for the world in the era of digital sophistication. To this end, Korea is planning to create a bill of digital rights to share with the world and resolve various issues arising from digital sophistication.

This move by Korea is already receiving positive responses from around the world. The international community, including the OECD and ASEAN, are interested in the new digital order proposed by Korea. As a digital leader and a global rule-setter in this field, Korea will lead the discussion on shaping a new digital order and contribute to the establishment of global digital norms. Korea aims to share new values and experiences by tackling digital discrimination and gaps in developing countries through digital ODA. As a model digital nation, Korea will suggest a direction in which all global citizens can enjoy the benefits of digital, instead of a hegemony where the winner takes all.

The key to Korea's journey to becoming a model digital country is the interest and participation of various experts in the private sector as well as from the general public, including students and workers. In a global context, it is important that not only digital leaders but also developing countries participate in the journey towards digital innovation. The time for fierce debates that humanity has gone through during the Industrial Revolution and Information Revolution has come around again. Let's go beyond the past 30 years of informatization and prepare for the next 50 years to mark a new era in the history of the digital world.

Kang Do-hyun is the deputy minister of science and ICT. The views expressed in this column are his own. – Ed.