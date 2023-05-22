 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

S. Korea to send delegation to Europe for talks on stronger economic, biz ties

By Yonhap
Published : May 22, 2023 - 10:46       Updated : May 22, 2023 - 10:46
This photo shows a business roundtable organized by South Korea's industry ministry to attract investment from major global companies in Seoul on July 6, 2022. (Invest Korea)
This photo shows a business roundtable organized by South Korea's industry ministry to attract investment from major global companies in Seoul on July 6, 2022. (Invest Korea)

South Korea will send an economic delegation to Estonia, Lithuania and Finland this week to explore ways to boost cooperation on trade and various new industry fields, such as battery, bio and nuclear power generation, with the respective nations, the industry ministry said Monday.

The delegation, led by Deputy Trade Minister Jeong Dae-jin, was to visit Estonia on Monday and have talks with ranking officials there on how to enhance bilateral trade and the industry relationship, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

It involves officials from SK Inc., Celltrion Inc., Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. and Hanwha Aerospace Co.

The delegation is scheduled to hold a business roundtable with major companies there and sign a memorandum of understanding with the Estonian government that calls for promoting bilateral investment.

On Tuesday, the delegation will visit Lithuania for discussions with senior government officials, including Vice Economic Minister Karolis Zemaitis, on ways to further the bilateral economic relationship centering on trade, supply chains, and technology development, the ministry said.

In Finland, South Korea will hold a ceremony to mark the opening of an office to be tasked with evaluating electric vehicle batteries for the European market, which is expected to support South Korean carmakers and secondary battery firms for stronger market presence in Europe.

A business roundtable is also scheduled to take place in Finland, where South Korean and Finnish companies will seek business chances in bio, battery and a wide range of businesses, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114