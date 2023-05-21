'Merchants of Venice' meets Korean traditional opera

Top pansori singers Kim Jun-su (left) and Yu Taepyeongyang will portray Shylock and Antonio, respectively, for a "changgeuk" interpretation of "The Merchants of Venice." (National Theater of Korea)

William Shakespeare’s famous play "The Merchant of Venice," will be reborn as "changgeuk," a traditional Korean opera, next month, with a contemporary twist.

From June 8 to 11, the National Changgeuk Company of Korea will present the first changgeuk adaption of “The Merchant of Venice,” a highly anticipated production that has brought together renowned theater creators and talented "pansori" performers.

“The Changgeuk Company has made numerous attempts at new endeavors in the past, not only modernizing the five surviving stories of pansori and adapting them into contemporary styles, but also exploring various genres such as Greek tragedies, Shakespearean plays and even webtoons,” director Lee Sung-yol, said. “However, this is our first attempt at a traditional comedy. If this endeavor in traditional comedy proves successful, I believe the company can continue to expand its scope and pioneer further in this genre,” he said.

The contemporary adaptation of the play also marks the changgeuk debut of award-winning playwright Kim Eun-sung. “For years, watching changgeuk by the Changgeuk Company has been a great pleasure and I believe they have reached its peak: the actors are incredibly talented and radiated beauty and vitality, and every production was flawlessly executed,” Kim said. “When I was asked to join the project, I accepted without hesitation,” he added.