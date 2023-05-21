 Back To Top
National

Yoon, Biden, Kishida hold summit in Hiroshima

By Yonhap
Published : May 21, 2023 - 14:36       Updated : May 21, 2023 - 14:38

President Yoon Seok Yeol (first from the right), on his visit to Japan, is seen in this photo with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of the Korea-US-Japan trilateral summit on Sunday (AP)
President Yoon Seok Yeol (first from the right), on his visit to Japan, is seen in this photo with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of the Korea-US-Japan trilateral summit on Sunday (AP)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday.

The three leaders met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit for talks expected to focus on ways to strengthen trilateral security cooperation against North Korea's nuclear threat and China's assertiveness.

The leaders last held a three-way meeting in Cambodia in November and agreed to share missile warning data in real time to cope with the growing threat of North Korea's nuclear and missile program. (Yonhap)

