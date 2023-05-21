Modern interpretation of Jongmyo Jeryeak set for New York performance in July

The Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre has been invited to perform “Ilmu,” or “One Dance,” at New York’s Lincoln Center from July 20-22.

The performance will be featured as part of “Korean Arts Week,” one of the highlights of the Lincoln Center’s annual summer festival “Summer for the City” celebrating visual art, music, dance, theater and culture.

Premiered in May 2022, the production is directed by creative director Jung Ku-ho, in collaboration with choreographer Jung Hye-jin who is also the artistic director of SMDT, modern dance choreographer Kim Sung-hoon and choreographer-composer Kim Jae-duk.

“Ilmu” is a modern interpretation of a ceremonial dance from Jongmyo Jeryeak, which is a royal performance involving song, music and dance during ancestral rites held at Jongmyo Shrine. Jongmyo Jeryeak is designated as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by both the Korean government and UNESCO.