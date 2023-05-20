 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Sports

One S. Korean player makes cut at PGA Championship

By Yonhap
Published : May 20, 2023 - 15:09       Updated : May 20, 2023 - 15:09
Kyoung-Hoon Lee of South Korea plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 19, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (AFP)
Kyoung-Hoon Lee of South Korea plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 19, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (AFP)

Only one out of five South Koreans in action has made the cut at the PGA Championship, the second major tournament of the men's golf season.

Lee Kyoung-hoon, a two-time PGA Tour winner, will get to play on the weekend after shooting a two-under 68 to reach one-over for the tournament on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, on Friday (local time).

Lee made three birdies against one bogey to post an under-par score after starting his championship with a 73 on Thursday. Lee is tied for 19th, with three players -- Scottie Scheffler of the United States, Corey Conners of Canada, and Viktor Hovland of Norway -- sharing the lead at five-under.

Four other South Koreans all missed the cut, which was set at five-over.

Kim Si-woo shot his second straight round of 73 to miss the cut by one stroke at six-over. The triple bogey at the par-4 sixth hole particularly stung for Kim, who was coming off a runner-up finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas last week.

Kim Joo-hyung followed his opening 73 with a 75 in the second round, after recording three birdies, six bogeys and one double bogey.

Yang Yong-eun, the 2009 PGA Championship winner, shot a 75, one better than his opening round, to finish at 11-over.

Im Sung-jae, who won a Korean Tour event last week, finished at 13-over, unable to overcome a disastrous opening round of 80 after carding a 73 in the second round.

Yang remains the only South Korean player with a men's golf major title. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114