Osstem Implant plans for Kosdaq delisting

South Korea's largest dental implant maker announced Thursday it will discuss the firm's delisting from the secondary bourse Kosdaq at its extraordinary general meeting slated for June 28.

Osstem Implant plans to initiate the delisting application process once the resolution is passed at the general meeting that will be attended by private equity funds Unison Capital Korea and MBK Partners, the firm's largest shareholders.

The MBK Partners-Unison Capital Korea consortium has acquired a 96.1 percent stake in Osstem Implant after a second tender offer. It has expressed its intent to proceed with the delisting process.

When the largest shareholder of a firm listed on the Kosdaq submits an application for voluntary delisting, the Korea Exchange convenes a corporate review committee to evaluate whether the share ratio and tender offer of the largest shareholder meet the standards for investor protection and serve the public interest.

Regarding the remaining shares held by minority shareholders, an official from Osstem Implant explained, "If the delisting is approved following the KRX's review of the application, the largest shareholder will purchase the stock from retail investors who wish to sell it for a certain period, likely around six months."

The shares of minority shareholders in Osstem Implant account for 3.9 percent.

Osstem Implant agreed to sell the firm's shares for 190,000 won ($143) apiece from Jan. 25 to Feb. 24 to the consortium under the first tender offer. On the news of the delisting plan, Osstem Implant shares on Friday closed at 188,800 won, a monthly record high, up 1.67 percent from a day earlier.