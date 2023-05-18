[Eye Plus] Glittering 'chilbo' metal craft links past and future

“Managing fire and time is the essence of my major,” said Choi Hyo-ryeong, who majors in metal craft at the Korea National University of Cultural Heritage in Buyeo-gun, South Chungcheong Province.

Choi demonstrated how she creates Korea’s traditional decorative metal works called "chilbo," an enameling technique similar to cloisonne, in which metal is coated with various powders and subjected to high temperatures of 600 degrees or above.

Often worn as accessories, the resulting chilbo objects glitter with seven colored materials: gold, silver, lapis lazuli, crystal, coral, agate and giant clam shell. The craft's name directly translates to “seven jewels" in Korean.

“In making chilbo, it is very important to use neither too hot nor too cold temperatures to melt the materials sufficiently,” Choi explained.