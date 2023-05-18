 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Weekender

[Eye Plus] Glittering 'chilbo' metal craft links past and future

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : May 20, 2023 - 16:01       Updated : May 20, 2023 - 16:01

“Managing fire and time is the essence of my major,” said Choi Hyo-ryeong, who majors in metal craft at the Korea National University of Cultural Heritage in Buyeo-gun, South Chungcheong Province.

Choi demonstrated how she creates Korea’s traditional decorative metal works called "chilbo," an enameling technique similar to cloisonne, in which metal is coated with various powders and subjected to high temperatures of 600 degrees or above.

Often worn as accessories, the resulting chilbo objects glitter with seven colored materials: gold, silver, lapis lazuli, crystal, coral, agate and giant clam shell. The craft's name directly translates to “seven jewels" in Korean.

“In making chilbo, it is very important to use neither too hot nor too cold temperatures to melt the materials sufficiently,” Choi explained.

The chilbo being produced by Choi sparkled under the light of her worktable, while Choi talked about how much she loved her major.

Besides her love for beautiful craft works, the meaning of learning traditional craft inspires her, Choi says.

“I am proud of myself, connecting and harmonizing the past and future, whenever I learn about the materials, techniques and mindset involved as an artisan at school,” she said.

Choi also demonstrated she feels a sense of responsibility when learning traditional craft.

"Koreans' traditional craft comes from putting the beauty that people in the old days enjoyed to practical use, particularly in objects that can be worn. In particular, traditional craft has been developed by our ancestors to suit our customs and climate," Choi said.

“By studying traditional craft, we pass all these things on to the future," she continued.

“I hope, one day that my own works will also be considered a part of this tradition."

Photos by Im Se-jun

Written by Im Se-jun, Lim Jae-seong



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114