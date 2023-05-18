N. Koreans held after sea border crossing

South Korean authorities have detained a group of North Koreans that crossed the maritime border in the West Sea on a fishing boat two weeks ago for questioning, a senior official in Seoul said Thursday.

“We were tracking their movements well before the group approached the Northern Limit Line,” the official said, referring to the maritime border. “Authorities are looking into the motive as per protocol.”

The official, however, did not say how many North Koreans had crossed, though they are believed to be a group of families, including children. They were being detained at a military base, the official added, without elaborating.

The latest crossings come as the two Koreas are still at odds over resuming talks for denuclearizing North Korea, the last of which took place in October 2019 between North Korea and the United States. The negotiation fell apart because Pyongyang wanted to ease sanctions imposed in response to its nuclear and missile programs, while Washington wanted proof of disarmament before sanctions relief.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which led to border shutdowns, prompted a drop in North Korean defections in 2020, when the figure fell to 229 from a little over 1,000 the previous year. The latest government data puts the number for this year at 34 as of March.