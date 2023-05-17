 Back To Top
Entertainment

Mamamoo to hold 3 encore concerts in Seoul next month

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 17, 2023 - 12:23       Updated : May 17, 2023 - 12:23
Poster for Mamamoo's encore concerts in Seoul (RBW)
Poster for Mamamoo's encore concerts in Seoul (RBW)

Mamamoo will hold three encore concerts in Seoul as part of its first world tour, “My Con," from June 16-18 at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium.

The encore concerts are to wrap up Mamamoo's world tour that has taken the quartet to nine cities in Asia and nine cities in the US beginning from November last year.

Ahead of the encore gigs, Mamamoo unveiled a cinematic teaser clip with Wheein walking in a meadow, Hwasa immersed in thought, Sola walking down an eternal tunnel and Moonbyul standing atop a cliff.

The ongoing world tour is the group’s first since its debut in June 2014.

During the tour, the quartet has been performing a medley of hits accompanied by a live band. The bandmates have also swapped each other’s solo tracks to present a flavorful set list.

All tickets to the 15 world tour gigs held so far sold out rapidly, proving Mamamoo’s global popularity.

Mamamoo is currently in the US for the American leg of the world tour that kicked off on Tuesday with a gig in New York, to be followed by gigs in Baltimore, Atlanta, Nashville in Tennessee, Fort Worth in Texas, Chicago, Glendale in Arizona and Oakland and Los Angeles in California.

Ticket sales for the encore concerts in Seoul begin Thursday via Melon Ticket.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
