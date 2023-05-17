Jay Park to release new single 'Candy'

Singer Jay Park is set to drop a new single “Candy” next Tuesday.

He announced the comeback by unveiling teaser content through his agency More Vision’s official social media account on Wednesday.

The teaser image shows pieces of candy with “JAY PARK Flavor” written on their wrappers.

The upcoming single “Candy” was produced by the renowned Cha Cha Malone and features singer Zion.T.

All eyes are on what kind of synergy Jay Park will have with Zion.T's unique vocals.

Jay Park has continuously released hit singles such as “Yesterday,” “Bite,” “Need To Know” and “GANADARA.”

He recently wrapped up his work as host of the late-night KBS music talk show “The Seasons” in which he was highly praised for highlighting the musical talents of the show's guests.

The single “Candy” drops on May 23 at 6 p.m.