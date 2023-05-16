LTI Korea to host symposium on current, future landscape of AI literature translation

Professor Jung Gwa-ri (fourth from left) speaks at a press conference in Jongno, Seoul, Monday. Kwak Hyo-hwan, president of LTI Korea, is seen third from left. (LTI Korea)

Amid the increasing use of AI translation and arising legal and ethical concerns, the Literature Translation Institute of Korea is set to host a symposium on AI translation that will explore the present and future state of this technology.

The symposium, titled “The Current State of AI Translation and the Future of Literature Translation,” will take place at the Korea Press Center in central Seoul on May 26.

“The most important aspect to consider was to be inclusive and involve various experts from different fields, such as machine translations and AI learning, instead of solely literary translators,” said Kwak Hyo-hwan, president of LTI Korea, during a press conference held in Jongno, Seoul, Monday.

Also during the conference, Kwak explained the follow-up measures taken in the case of Yukiko Matsusue, a Japanese translator who won the prize for rookie of the year at LTI Korea’s annual translation awards in December. In an interview with a local newspaper after the awards ceremony, she said she had used Naver’s Papago machine translation service in translating Gu A-jin’s occult thriller “Mirae’s Antique Shop.”

“An appellate committee was convened. … We translated the entire text with Papago but there was not a single sentence identical to Papago’s translation except ‘yes’ and ‘no,’” Kwak said.

Although Matsusue used machine learning -- a type of artificial intelligence -- in the early stage, her translation was deemed a creative work, according to LTI Korea.

Nevertheless, because the rookie award is a “gateway” to a career as a literary translator, the institute has since changed the guidelines to exclude AI translation, and the method of checking for AI-translated work is currently being revised, Kwak said.