‘EXchange’ to be made into Japanese Amazon Prime original

Local streaming platform Tving confirmed that its dating reality show “EXchange” is being adapted into a Japanese remake “Love Transit.”

The eight-part dating program “Love Transit” will be the released as Amazon Prime original by Amazon Prime Video -- a subscription-based video streaming service run by Amazon -- on June 15, according to a Tving official.

The upcoming show follows the basic format of “EXchange,” in which a group of ex- couples cohabitate in a house, interacting with each other and trying to find new love with others' exes.

While reflecting on their pasts, participants decide whether to get back together with their exes or move on to a new partner.

The Japanese remake, however, will have a few tweaks for local viewers, Tving said.

The second season of “EXchange” caught both domestic and overseas viewers’ interest, contributing the most to the increase in paid subscribers among all Tving originals.

“EXchange2” ranked among the Hong Kong-based video streamer Viu’s top five chart in various Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore and Thailand. The show’s first season was recently released on France-based streaming platform 6play as well.