 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

‘EXchange’ to be made into Japanese Amazon Prime original

By Lee Si-jin
Published : May 16, 2023 - 17:40       Updated : May 16, 2023 - 17:40
"Love Transit" (Amazon Prime Video)

Local streaming platform Tving confirmed that its dating reality show “EXchange” is being adapted into a Japanese remake “Love Transit.”

The eight-part dating program “Love Transit” will be the released as Amazon Prime original by Amazon Prime Video -- a subscription-based video streaming service run by Amazon -- on June 15, according to a Tving official.

The upcoming show follows the basic format of “EXchange,” in which a group of ex- couples cohabitate in a house, interacting with each other and trying to find new love with others' exes.

While reflecting on their pasts, participants decide whether to get back together with their exes or move on to a new partner.

The Japanese remake, however, will have a few tweaks for local viewers, Tving said.

The second season of “EXchange” caught both domestic and overseas viewers’ interest, contributing the most to the increase in paid subscribers among all Tving originals.

“EXchange2” ranked among the Hong Kong-based video streamer Viu’s top five chart in various Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore and Thailand. The show’s first season was recently released on France-based streaming platform 6play as well.

Poster image of
Poster image of "EXchange2" (Tving)

Meanwhile, Tving has granted licenses and exported program formats of its popular shows such as as “Yumi’s Cells,” “Zero Sum Game,” “Work Later, Drink Now” and more.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114