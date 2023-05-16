Yoon vetoes nursing act, sparking staunch protest by nurses

Nurses shout slogans at an event to celebrate the International Nurses Day in the Gwanghwamun area of Jongno-gu, Seoul, on May 12. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday exercised his second presidential veto to reject the passing of the Nursing Act, saying that the bill has generated "significant conflict" among related professions.

The Nursing Act got the parliamentary nod in a vote led by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea and was transferred to the government on May 4. The bill defines the legal role of nurses, sets appropriate working hours and grants the right to demand improved treatment. Doctors and other medical professionals have been urging the president to veto the bill, saying that it would provide legal grounds for nurses to establish medical institutions without physician guidance.

Nurses, meanwhile, advocate for an expanded role beyond medical institutions, citing the changing health care landscape, societal shifts such aging and population decline, and the substantial growth in demand for medical care and welfare services.

During his opening speech at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Yoon said it is very regrettable that the conflicts have not been resolved through sufficient consultations among relevant professions and thorough deliberation within the National Assembly.

He expressed concerns about the possibility of nurses leaving medical institutions following the enactment of the new bill, stressing that it poses a threat to public health.