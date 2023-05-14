Medics to strike over nursing bill as nurses await fate

A group of nurses stages a rally on Friday at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12 each year, to honor the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, calling for the promulgation of the nursing bill. (Yonhap)

Doctors and nurses are poised to go on a nationwide strike this week, as the medical sector remains split over the Nursing Act, which got a parliamentary nod from the opposition-controlled National Assembly last month.

An association of 13 medical coalitions led by doctors and nursing assistants said they would go on a one-day nationwide strike on Wednesday.

This follows an International Nurses Day rally on Friday, in which some 20,000 nurses took to Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, calling for the promulgation of the act. The day falls on May 12 each year to honor the birth of Florence Nightingale.

Proposed by Rep. Kim Min-seok of the main opposition Democratic Party, the Nursing Act is designed to provide a legal basis for nursing services by specifying the roles and responsibilities of professional nurses.

Nurses have argued that the bill is needed to improve nurses’ payment system, working conditions and highlight the importance of separating their legal roles and responsibilities from doctors.

Medical professionals, including doctors, dentists and emergency medical technicians, have opposed the bill, claiming that the new law would give more privileges and grant authority to nurses. They fear allowing nurses to visit patients and provide independent services would cause confusion in the medical community. Doctors also claim that the bill would give legal ground for nurses to open their own medical institutions.

The bill was sent to the government on May 4 for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s final approval, and the decision is expected to be made during this week’s Cabinet meeting. The official deadline for Yoon’s decision is Friday.