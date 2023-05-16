SK hynix's NAND unit Solidigm names new CEOs

Solidigm, an SK hynix subsidiary and NAND flash memory solutions provider, appointed a data center expert along with an mergers and acquisitions strategist as its new co-chief executive officers, the company said Tuesday.

The two new CEOs are David Dixon, senior vice president and general manager of Solidigm's data center group, and Noh Jong-won, chief business officer of Solidigm and president at SK hynix.

The company said it selected the two people based on their "proven leadership" and familiarity with the company's business and technology.

"The new co-CEOs will focus on accelerating the combined capabilities and synergies of SK hynix and Solidigm," the company said.

Dixon has been a leader in the data center solid-state drive business since the beginning of the solid-state storage transition in 2008. Before Solidigm, Dixon was at Intel for 28 years in various engineering and business leadership positions, including SSD engineering, NAND flash memory and Optane memory product development, the company said.

Noh, who worked for SK Telecom and SK hynix, has demonstrated expertise in setting up business strategies and leading mergers and acquisitions in past roles, the company said.

As chief business officer at Solidigm, Noh led the company's push to explore new business opportunities and expand Solidigm's relationships with business partners, it added.

The two succeed Kwak Noh-jung, who has also been serving as the president and chief safety, product and production officer at SK hynix. Kwak filled in the position after former Solidigm CEO Rob Crooke stepped down in November last year.