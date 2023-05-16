(G)I-dle sings about self-esteem in new album 'I feel'

(G)I-dle has returned with a new album to deliver the message that those who are filled with self-esteem are the ones who look truly beautiful to others.

The five-piece group released its sixth mini album “I Feel” on Monday, seven months after the group's last release.

The girls took on a new challenge to dramatize the album through tracks that develop around one single story in which each member has their own character.

“We wanted to make a dramatized album because when I was composing the title track ‘Queencard,’ I wanted to make it like a comedy movie that describes the daily lives of those in their 20s and their concerns,” said Soyeon, the leader of (G)I-dle, during a press conference in Seoul on Monday. “I was inspired by the movie ‘I Feel Pretty’ when we were creating this album. Not only is it a comedy, but it also leaves the viewers with a lasting message.”

The album consists of six tracks led by the track “Queencard,” and five side tracks.

In this album, Soyeon plays the role of an aspiring queen bee, while Miyeon is a social media influencer, Minnie is a gym trainer, and Yuqi and Shuhua are popular besties.

The story begins with the music video of the pre-release track “Allergy,” in which Soyeon wants to be like the four other queen bees and continuously compares herself with others.

The story continues in the music video of “Queencard,” where Soyeon realizes that true beauty comes from self-confidence after finding out that even the queen bees have their own insecurities and compare themselves with others.

“I think by watching our music videos, the viewers will be able to gain self-esteem. The message is 'I am a beautiful person when I love myself.' We hope everyone loves themselves because, when they do, others will realize their true beauty,” said Miyeon.

Soyeon was the main producer of (G)I-dle’s album, taking part in composing and writing the lyrics to “Queencard,” and the pre-release track “Allergy,” as well as three other sidetracks.

“Every time I prepare for our next album, I feel like this is the final album that I am going to compose because I will not have any more ideas or inspiration. But whenever I get closer to the deadline, new music comes to my mind. This gives me the confidence that I will also be able to compose for our next album. Composition is fun,” said Soyeon.

(G)I-dle hit its record-high number of pre-orders with its new album surpassing 1.1 million.

“We couldn’t believe the news. We’ve been in this industry for more than five years and we’ve grown so much thanks to our fans, Neverlands, and our company. We want to celebrate the accomplishment (and) we will continue to aim higher,” said Yuqi.

(G)I-dle is set to embark on its second world tour “I am FREE-TY” starting in Seoul on June 17 and 18.

“We will only perform the tracks that Neverlands want to see in our concert. Plus, we will have a special performance where we will sing a track for the first time ever. We hope you are looking forward to our world tour,” said Minnie.