[Herald Review] 'The Cherry Orchard' reflects loss hidden beneath laughter

A scene from "The Cherry Orchard" (NTCK)

People cope differently when society rapidly changes: Some ignore the changes and fall behind while others adapt and thrive. Anton Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard,” set at the turn of the 20th century, contrasts the fate of the declining aristocracy with that of the rising middle class. Currently running at the National Theater Company of Korea until May 28, Chekhov’s final full-length play stars actor Baik Ji-won in the lead role under the direction of NTCK artistic director Kim Kwang-bo. Tickets to all performances are sold out.

(From left) Director Kim Kwang-bo and actors Baik Ji-won and Lee Seung-joo speak at the press conference held at the National Theater Company of Korea, Wednesday. (NTCK)

During a press conference held last Wednesday, Kim admitted that he had not been a fan of Chekhov, but was deeply touched by the last line spoken by old servant Firs: “Life's gone on as if I'd never lived.” Firs’ final lines in the final scene and the cherry blossom petals fluttering down on Firs’ body -- Kim's imaginative touch -- left a lasting impression. Firs, who cannot leave behind the glorious old days when everybody admired his masters, is left behind at the mansion alone. There are 13 characters in the play, each with distinct personality that made it easy to distinguish among them despite their Russian names, which were unfamiliar to this reporter.

A scene from "The Cherry Orchard" (NTCK)

A scene from "The Cherry Orchard" (NTCK)