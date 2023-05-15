 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] 7 in 10 S. Koreans support govt. efforts to raise awareness on NK human rights: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 16, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : May 16, 2023 - 08:01

Seven in 10 South Koreans support the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s efforts to shed light on North Korea’s dire human rights situation, a poll showed.

In a survey on 1,000 adults conducted by the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council from March 24-26, 70.5 percent of the respondents said they support the government’s policy initiative to raise awareness on North Korean human rights.

The PUAC, a presidential consultative body set up to draw up policies on democratic and peaceful unification, conducts the survey every quarter to gauge public opinion on unification.

By political preference, those who identified themselves as liberal voiced more support for the government's drive, with 77 percent backing the move. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
