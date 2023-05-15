 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

S. Korea, US conduct joint analysis on possible Korean War remains

By Yonhap
Published : May 15, 2023 - 10:06       Updated : May 15, 2023 - 10:06
Ministry of National Defense and United Nations Command hosted a repatriation ceremony at US Army Garrison Yongsan, Republic of Korea, June 22, 2017. Service members attended the ceremony to bid farewell to a fallen hero who fought during the Korean War. (USFK)
Ministry of National Defense and United Nations Command hosted a repatriation ceremony at US Army Garrison Yongsan, Republic of Korea, June 22, 2017. Service members attended the ceremony to bid farewell to a fallen hero who fought during the Korean War. (USFK)

South Korea and the United States began joint regular identification work Monday on possible remains of American soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul's defense ministry said.

The two-day examinations on the remains suspected to be those of four US soldiers got under way between officials from the ministry's war remains excavation team and the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at the team's office in southern Seoul.

DPAA Laboratory Director John Byrd joined this week's examinations that will focus on analyzing the age, race and the cause of death of the remains based on combat records and other reports, according to the ministry.

One set of the remains was found at a former battle site, Arrowhead Ridge, in the border county of Cheorwon, 85 kilometers northeast of Seoul, in May 2021, while the rest in the western city of Seosan, about 100 km southwest of the capital, in March this year.

Based on earlier DNA analysis by the ministry's team, the remains discovered at Arrowhead Ridge have been determined as that of someone of European descent.

"On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance, we will further strengthen mutual exchange and cooperation, and continue efforts to find those who are still missing until the end," Lee Keun-won, head of the ministry's team, was quoted as saying.

The two sides have conducted such joint analysis work two to four times every year since the founding of the ministry's team in 2007. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114