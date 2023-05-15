 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Finance

S. Korea to hike Q2 electricity, gas rates on high costs, losses

By Yonhap
Published : May 15, 2023 - 09:26       Updated : May 15, 2023 - 09:26
This file photo taken last Sunday, shows electric meters set up at a residential building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo taken last Sunday, shows electric meters set up at a residential building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea will raise second-quarter electricity rates and gas prices on high global energy costs and mounting losses of the state utility companies, the industry ministry said Monday.

The government will jack up the electricity rates for consumer and industrial use by 8 won ($0.01) per kilowatt hour for the April-June period, compared with a 13.1 won increase per kWh in the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The fee hike is estimated to cost a four-member household around 3,000 won more on average per month.

The government also decided to raise the second-quarter gas prices used for cooking and heating by 1.04 won per megajoule after freezing them in the first quarter, which will cause a four-member household to pay about 4,400 won more per month, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114