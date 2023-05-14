[Herald Review] 'Slava's Snowshow' brings delightful snowy magic to stage

Entering the concert hall, the audience was immediately captivated by the sight of white confetti scattered and piled on the floor.

“Slava’s Snowshow” running at the LG Arts Center in Gangseo-gu, Seoul until May 21, has transformed a corner of Magok-dong in the middle of May.

The mime show created and staged by Russian performance artist and clown Slava Polunin has toured over 100 cities around the world since its premiere in Russia in 1993.

In Korea, the Russian troupe last performed the piece in 2015.

The 100-minute show, including a 15-minute intermission, is led by a clown dressed in yellow and his seven cohorts, shabbily dressed in green. They invite the audience into what feels like a silent movie or stop-motion animation, staging a series of short episodes with classic props such as balloons and bubbles.