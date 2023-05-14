Paintings from London's National Gallery to be shown at National Museum of Korea

John Constable's "Stratford Mill" (1820) to be shown at the National Museum of Korea's "Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London" exhibition (National Gallery, London/ NMK)

A special exhibition of European paintings from the 15th to 20th centuries will open June 2 at the National Museum of Korea in collaboration with the National Gallery, London.

Titled "Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London," the upcoming exhibition will show a total of 52 renowned paintings from the London museum through Oct. 9.

The exhibition, which celebrates the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and the UK, is also a part of the National Gallery's Asia tour, scheduled to run through early 2024.

The Seoul leg of the touring exhibition takes place following the show's first leg at Shanghai Museum in China, which ended May 7.

The pieces cover a wide range of European works, from Renaissance art to Impressionist works. Some notable artists whose work will be presented at the museum in Seoul include Renaissance artists Botticelli, Raphael and Titian as well s Baroque masters Caravaggio, Poussin, Velazquez, Anthony van Dyck and Rembrandt. Works by Romantic painters Francisco Goya and Thomas Lawrence will be shown along with Impressionist works by Edouard Manet, Claude Monet and Pierre-August Renoir. Paintings by post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh will also be on display.