 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Life&Style

Paintings from London's National Gallery to be shown at National Museum of Korea

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : May 14, 2023 - 16:35       Updated : May 14, 2023 - 16:35

John Constable's
John Constable's "Stratford Mill" (1820) to be shown at the National Museum of Korea's "Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London" exhibition (National Gallery, London/ NMK)

A special exhibition of European paintings from the 15th to 20th centuries will open June 2 at the National Museum of Korea in collaboration with the National Gallery, London.

Titled "Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London," the upcoming exhibition will show a total of 52 renowned paintings from the London museum through Oct. 9.

The exhibition, which celebrates the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and the UK, is also a part of the National Gallery's Asia tour, scheduled to run through early 2024.

The Seoul leg of the touring exhibition takes place following the show's first leg at Shanghai Museum in China, which ended May 7.

The pieces cover a wide range of European works, from Renaissance art to Impressionist works. Some notable artists whose work will be presented at the museum in Seoul include Renaissance artists Botticelli, Raphael and Titian as well s Baroque masters Caravaggio, Poussin, Velazquez, Anthony van Dyck and Rembrandt. Works by Romantic painters Francisco Goya and Thomas Lawrence will be shown along with Impressionist works by Edouard Manet, Claude Monet and Pierre-August Renoir. Paintings by post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh will also be on display.

Edouard Manet's
Edouard Manet's "The Cafe-Concert" (1879) (National Gallery, London/ NMK)

Founded in 1824, the National Gallery houses over 2,300 paintings in the Western European tradition from the late 13th to the early 20th century.

The selection chosen for the special exhibition is representative of the National Gallery’s history, and includes some paintings that are rarely seen in Korea. The institution hopes to offer a concise history of Western art at the exhibitions in Asia.

Ticket sales begin Monday at 10 a.m. via multiple online ticketing sites, including Naver, Ticketlink and Interpark.

The exhibition costs 18,000 won for adults and 9,000 won for seniors aged 65 and older. For children and young adults, the admission ranges from 7,000 won to 15,000 won.

Fifty percent-off discounts will be offered for visits on the last Wednesday of the month during the exhibition period.

On-site ticket sales at the museum will begin June 2, the first day of the show.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114