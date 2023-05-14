[Test Drive] Hyundai Sonata gets sporty upgrade

The face-lifted version of Hyundai’s flagship family sedan Sonata the Edge has made a grand comeback after four years, making its 37th anniversary this year.
The Sonata is the longest-running car in South Korea, selling around 9.3 million units since its launch in 1985. But the beloved midsized sedan suffered a setback in recent years as more drivers flock to SUVs. Amid slowing sales, the car even faced rumors that it might be discontinued when the carmaker delayed launching the eighth-generation model last year.
Dispelling rumors, the new Sonata has returned with a complete turnaround both in style and performance. The car, in particular, added its first N Brand performance model in an apparent move to shed a boring family car image and appeal to younger drivers with racing car elements.
The most noticeable change was how the car’s front part adopted Hyundai’s new signature seamless horizon lamp, so-called unibrow design, succeeding a refreshed family look of new Hyundai cars, including the Grandeur sedan and the Kona compact SUV.
A test drive was conducted last week from Hanam to Gapyeong in Gyeonggi Province, which was a roundtrip course of some 100 kilometers. The reporter drove two versions – the N Brand version with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbo engine and a 1.6-liter gasoline turbo engine model.
The N version, in particular, delivered high-speed stability and maximum cornering capabilities, a refreshing surprise for many drivers who are familiar with existing Sonata cars as a comfortable family sedan. Compared to the N model, the 1.6-liter model felt more suited for city commuters.
As for the interior, the N Brand model took after the signature red stitches and N logos of the performance line on car seats. Both models offered spacious legroom and trunk for a midsized sedan. The controversial button gear in the former eighth generation model was replaced with a column gear shift on the right side of the steering wheel.
A total of eight types of powertrains are available for the new Sonata, including three for the N Brand version. The basic price ranges from 28 million won to 39 million won ($21,000-$29,000). Among its key rivals is the Kia K5 sedan with a 2-liter gasoline engine. For the same engine models, the Sonata is about priced 8.05 million higher.