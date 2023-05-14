[Test Drive] Hyundai Sonata gets sporty upgrade

Sonata the Edge N Brand with 2.5 gasoline turbo engine (Hyundai Motor Group)

The face-lifted version of Hyundai’s flagship family sedan Sonata the Edge has made a grand comeback after four years, making its 37th anniversary this year. The Sonata is the longest-running car in South Korea, selling around 9.3 million units since its launch in 1985. But the beloved midsized sedan suffered a setback in recent years as more drivers flock to SUVs. Amid slowing sales, the car even faced rumors that it might be discontinued when the carmaker delayed launching the eighth-generation model last year. Dispelling rumors, the new Sonata has returned with a complete turnaround both in style and performance. The car, in particular, added its first N Brand performance model in an apparent move to shed a boring family car image and appeal to younger drivers with racing car elements.

The rear part of Sonata the Edge N Brand with 2.5 gasoline turbo engine (Byun Hye-jin/The Korea Herald)

The most noticeable change was how the car’s front part adopted Hyundai’s new signature seamless horizon lamp, so-called unibrow design, succeeding a refreshed family look of new Hyundai cars, including the Grandeur sedan and the Kona compact SUV. A test drive was conducted last week from Hanam to Gapyeong in Gyeonggi Province, which was a roundtrip course of some 100 kilometers. The reporter drove two versions – the N Brand version with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbo engine and a 1.6-liter gasoline turbo engine model. The N version, in particular, delivered high-speed stability and maximum cornering capabilities, a refreshing surprise for many drivers who are familiar with existing Sonata cars as a comfortable family sedan. Compared to the N model, the 1.6-liter model felt more suited for city commuters.

The interior of Sonata the Edge N Brand with 2.5 gasoline turbo engine (Byun Hye-jin/The Korea Herald)