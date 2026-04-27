General Motors has introduced the new Cadillac Escalade in Korea, marking the first internal combustion model on the market to feature its enhanced hands-free driving system, Super Cruise, as demand for advanced driver-assistance technologies grows.

First introduced in 2017, Super Cruise was the industry’s first hands-free driver-assistance system. It allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel and feet off the pedals on pre-mapped highways, while still requiring active attention. The system now covers about 23,000 kilometers of highways in Korea and is available in 23 GM models globally, spanning both gasoline-powered and electric vehicles.

During a recent media test drive, The Korea Herald experienced the system on a roughly 230-kilometer round trip between Seoul and Gangwon Province.

Once indicated by a green light on the steering wheel, the Escalade could drive hands-free on the highway. One standout feature was its ability to perform automatic lane changes, moving into the passing lane when approaching slower vehicles.

The system also adjusts speed in real time, accelerating or decelerating based on traffic conditions and speed limits while maintaining a safe following distance.

Safety remains central to the system. Although it enables hands-free driving, drivers must stay attentive at all times. A sensor monitors the driver’s focus, and if attention drifts for more than 10 seconds, warnings are issued via the display and a red light on the steering wheel.

Despite its nearly 5.4-meter length, the Escalade delivers stable and responsive performance. It remained composed even at speeds exceeding 120 kilometers per hour, supported by Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 — which analyzes road conditions up to 1,000 times per second — and an adaptive air ride suspension system.

The model also introduces features tailored to Korean drivers. Notably, it integrates the TMap connected service for the first time in a Cadillac vehicle, allowing access to real-time traffic data and route guidance directly through the infotainment system without requiring a smartphone connection.

Launched in February, the new Escalade is offered in two variants — a standard model and the long-wheelbase ESV — priced at 168.07 million won ($113,300) and 190.07 million won, respectively.