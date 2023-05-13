 Back To Top
KIS
Entertainment

Fifty Fifty's 'Cupid' climbs to No. 8 on the British Official Singles Chart

By Yonhap
Published : May 13, 2023 - 11:26       Updated : May 13, 2023 - 11:26
Fifty Fifty's "Cupid" has reached No. 8 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, setting a new record for a K-pop girl group.

According to the latest chart released Friday (British time), the song stayed on the chart for a seventh consecutive week and climbed one spot from the previous week to hit No. 8.

Since its debut on the chart at No. 96 in early April, "Cupid" has rapidly ascended the rankings, reaching No. 61, No. 34, No. 26 and No. 18 and cracking the Top 10 by landing at No. 9 on May 5.

It marked the first time a K-pop girl group has reached the British Official Singles Chart Top 10.

Previously, the highest ranking achieved by a K-pop girl group was 17th place, which BLACKPINK reached with its 2020 collaboration single with Lady Gaga, "Sour Candy."

The four-member Fifty Fifty debuted in November and shot to stardom in late March, becoming the fastest K-pop group to land on the Billboard Hot 100.

