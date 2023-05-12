Korean Film Archive's online exhibition distills century-old narratives into key moments

Children photographed by Swedish diplomat Tor H. Wistrand who filmed the streets of Sadaemun in Seoul. (Korean Movie Database)

The Korean Film Archive, in partnership with the Korean Movie Database, has curated an online film exhibition titled "A Hundred Years Back: Outsiders' View of Korea."

Running from May 3 to 13, the exhibition offers an intimate look into the cultural fabric, daily life and urban evolution of Korea across the first half of the 20th century.

The exhibition features six silent films curated from a larger set of 113 videos released earlier this year. These six films have been bookmarked and speed adjusted for the exhibition, improving the viewing experience by capturing "massive narratives into singular moments," the organization explained.

"Archives of Korea 1930-1940" by American James Henry Morris captures a range of Korean experiences, from a high society 1929 banquet to the blooming peonies at Deoksugung in 1938. It's noteworthy for having the earliest color footage of Korea.

The work of American travel writer Elias Burton Holmes, "The Singular City of Seoul," documents the evolution of Seoul, its markets, palaces, fashion trends and societal norms that he witnessed during his visits in 1901 and 1913. It also provides a glimpse into the religious landscape through the presence of Salvation Army members.