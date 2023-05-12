 Back To Top
Business

Mavek, SAP to host global semiconductor webinar on June 8

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : May 12, 2023 - 17:17       Updated : May 12, 2023 - 17:17
(123rf)
(123rf)

Investment advisory firm Mavek and multinational software company SAP will jointly host a global semiconductor webinar on June 8, which will shed light on the semiconductor industries in Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

Titled “Taiwan, Japan, & South Korea -- Where do they head?” -- the upcoming webinar is the third installment of an ongoing four-part series called “Global Semiconductor Chip Wars & Implications.” The series features speakers from major global institutions and academics and decision-makers from over 300 corporations and organizations in the Asia-Pacific region have tuned in so far.

The session will give an overview on the South Korean, Taiwanese and Japanese governments’ diplomatic efforts, which have been playing a major role in the global semiconductor supply chain amid the US-China rivalry. Discussions will include topics such as the status, trends and strategies of the semiconductor industry and companies from each country.

“We hope to provide insight to decision-makers within the semiconductor industry whose businesses are intertwined with South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, who are the Asian member countries of the proposed Chip 4 alliance,” said James Khoo, Managing Partner at Mavek.

“These countries remain host to many of the world’s leading foundries as well as producers of semiconductor equipment and materials.”

Anchored and hosted by Khoo, the webinar will feature six speakers: Masahisa Sato of Japan’s House of Councillors; Yang Hyang-ja of South Korea’s National Assembly; Taiwanese former Minister of Economic Affairs Hsieh Fa-dah; KPMG Japan’s Industrial Manufacturing Team Leader Jun Okamoto; Head of Hyundai Motor Securities Research Noh Geun-chang; and Deloitte Taiwan’s TMT Leader Ming Chen.

In particular, Masahisa Sato -- a prominent opinion leader in Japan’s diplomatic field -- will cover the status of Japan’s diplomacy and international cooperation. Semiconductor expert Yang Hyang-ja will cover Korea’s governmental support policies and diplomatic issues for Korea’s semiconductor industry.

Pre-registration for the webinar series is currently available on Mavek’s homepage.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
