 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Finance

Seoul shares down for 4th day amid rate hike woes

By Yonhap
Published : May 12, 2023 - 16:28       Updated : May 12, 2023 - 16:28
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares ended lower to extend their losing streak to a fourth day Friday as investors remain concerned about the Federal Reserve taking further tightening steps. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 15.58 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,475.42. The Kospi has shed 1 percent this week.

Trading volume was moderate at 782.19 million shares worth 8.21 trillion won ($6.2 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 650 to 233.

Institutions and foreigners sold a combined 356 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock purchases valued at 359 billion won.

Recent US inflation data at the wholesale and consumer levels raised hopes that the US central bank will stand pat in June. But investors stay cautious amid uncertainties, like looming worries over US banks.

"With any particular upside or downside momentum missing in the market, foreign investors and institutions offloaded local stocks today," No Dong-kil, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp., said.

The US central bank raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage point to a range of 5-5.25 percent, the 10th consecutive hike since March 2022.

In Seoul, tech and airline stocks led losses.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.2 percent to 64,100 won, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. declined 0.4 percent to 22,700 won, leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 1.1 percent to 547,000 won, and state-run Korea Gas Corp. shed 2.2 percent to 26,500 won.

Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 0.2 percent to 208,500 won, state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. jumped 1.9 percent to 19,700 won, and steelmaker Posco Holdings gained 0.3 percent to 363,500 won.

Kepco jumped on news that it will sell some property assets and freeze wages of some higher-level employees as part of its self-rescue plans amid snowballing losses.

The local currency ended at 1,334.50 won against the US dollar, down 8.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114