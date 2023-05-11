 Back To Top
Business
Business

[Graphic News] S. Korea’s whisky imports soar about 80% in Q1

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 12, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : May 12, 2023 - 08:01

South Korea’s whisky imports shot up nearly 80 percent in the first quarter of this year on the liquor’s surging popularity among young Koreans amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed.

The volume of imported whisky came to 8,443 metric tons in the January-March period, up 78.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

It marks the highest first-quarter tally since 2000, when data tracking began. It is also the largest quarterly figure after 8,625 tons posted three months earlier.

The value of South Korea’s whisky imports stood at $64.77 million in the first quarter, up 24 percent from a year earlier.

South Korea’s whisky imports have been rising rapidly in recent quarters as more people drink at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
