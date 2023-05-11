UK minister for Indo-Pacific to discuss S. Korean ties

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, British minister for the Indo-Pacific region, will discuss security and business ties with her South Korean counterpart during a two-day trip starting Thursday, the UK Embassy in Seoul said.

The two countries, marking 140 years of diplomatic relations this year, are expected to focus on boosting “economic security,” the embassy highlighted, describing the UK’s commitment to “partner with dynamic and fast-growing economies in the region” as a priority.

To deliver on the efforts, Trevelyan and Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon will hold talks -- the first time such ministerial-level exchanges will take place, according to the embassy.

Trevelyan will also make a trip to the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, and the area straddling the demarcation line -- called the Joint Security Area.

The trip is meant to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to stand with South Korea against North Korea, the embassy added. Seoul is stepping up efforts to put checks on Pyongyang as the isolated country continues to issue nuclear threats despite international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.