Jennie to take part in 76th Cannes Film Festival

Jennie of Blackpink will attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival which kicks off next week for the premiere of the upcoming HBO series “The Idol” and the red carpet event on May 22, according to YG Entertainment.

Jennie made her debut as an actress with “The Idol” and the series has been chosen by Cannes Film Festival as one of four Out of Competition Selections.

The story of “The Idol” revolves around the protagonist’s character, an aspiring pop star named Jocelyn, played by the actress Lily Rose Depp, as she works to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America, according to HBO.

The Canadian pop star The Weeknd is also one of the protagonists and the producer of the series.

Not much has been revealed about Jennie’s character but she is expected to play a recurring role as a member of The Weeknd’s cult of pop star wannabes.

A few episodes of “The Idol” will be unveiled during the world premiere at Cannes Films Festival and the official airing date on HBO is scheduled for early next month.