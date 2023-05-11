Teen Top's C.A.P leaves group after controversial livestream

C.A.P, whose real name is Bang Min-su, is leaving his group, Teen Top, following a controversial YouTube livestream, the group's agency, TOP Media, said Thursday.

The management on Thursday released an official statement announcing C.A.P's dismissal from the team.

"Through discussions with Teen Top members, we have decided C.A.P will leave the group as of today," the statement said, adding the team will continue as a four-piece group with members Niel, Changjo, Chunji and Ricky.

The firm later added it has terminated its exclusive contract with Bang.

The announcement comes two days after the agency issued an apology over the Teen Top leader's controversial behavior during a casual live YouTube session on Monday.

The singer was painting, and while taking a break, he lit a cigarette during the broadcast.

Some fans left comments asking him not to smoke during the livestream and he lashed out at them, cursing and complaining, "I honestly hate the fact that people who never used to watch my videos all of a sudden rush in here because the comeback is around the corner and give (me) bullshit, saying, 'Don't do that.'"

Teen Top recently announced it will drop a new album in July, making its first full-group comeback in over three years.

Continuing to share his frustration at fans, he seemingly threatened them, saying, "This will break your hearts, but I'm even considering not coming back. My contract (with the agency) ends in July," again using expletives.